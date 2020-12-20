Temperature likely to rise over northwest, central India in next 48 hours: IMD

Left Menu
A gradual rise in minimum and maximum temperatures by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsiusis likely over plains of northwest and adjoining central India in the 48 hours, bringing relief to residents in the region, who have endured biting cold waves for the last few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A gradual rise in minimum and maximum temperatures by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsiusis likely over plains of northwest and adjoining central India in the 48 hours, bringing relief to residents in the region, who have endured biting cold waves for the last few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday. Cold Day conditions, however, are likely to prevail over the Northwest and adjoining Central India during the next three days except East Uttar Pradesh.

The current spell of cold wave/severe cold wave conditions over Northwest and adjoining Central India are likely to abate from December 21. "The current spell of Cold Wave/Cold Day conditions and Dense to very dense fog likely to continue at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh on December 20 to 21 and at isolated places over the same area from December 21 to 23," the IMD said in a statement.

Bihar and interior Odisha will continue to witness the current spell of cold wave conditions for the next two days. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan will most likely see ground frost over isolated places in the next two days. (ANI)

