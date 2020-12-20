Left Menu
UP CM asks officials to make Gorakhpur Mahotsava plastic-free

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure that the Khichri Mela on Makar Sankranti at the Gorakhnath temple and the Gorakhpur Mahotsava is made plastic-free. The chief minister inspected shelter homes near the local railway station and the Gorakhnath temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure that the Khichri Mela on Makar Sankranti at the Gorakhnath temple and the Gorakhpur Mahotsava is made plastic-free. A statement issued by the state government here on Sunday said the chief minister held a review meeting regarding this in Gorakhpur on Sunday. Adityanath said proper arrangements should be made in ''rain baseras'' (temporary shelter homes) and blankets should be distributed among the needy. He directed that farmers should be trained for cattle conservation and biogas generation under the ''Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'' initiative. The chief minister inspected shelter homes near the local railway station and the Gorakhnath temple.

