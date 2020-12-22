PM Modi expresses happiness over increasing population of Leopards

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the increasing population of Leopards in India and congratulated all those who are working towards animal conservation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Great news!

After lions and tigers, the leopard population increases.

Congratulations to all those who are working towards animal conservation. We have to keep up these efforts and ensure our animals live in safe habitats."

(With Inputs from PIB)