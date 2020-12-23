Left Menu
2 people dead in ammonia leak accident at IFFCO unit in UP

Two people have died in a major ammonia gas leak accident at IFFCOs Phulpur fertiliser unit in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, though the leakage was restricted and normalised in a short time, the company said on WednesdayAbout 14 out of 16 employees, including three contract labourers who were rushed to hospital for treatment, are stable now, the fertilizer cooperative major said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:40 IST
Two people have died in a major ammonia gas leak accident at IFFCO's Phulpur fertiliser unit in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, though the leakage was restricted and normalised in a short time, the company said on Wednesday

About 14 out of 16 employees, including three contract labourers who were rushed to hospital for treatment, are stable now, the fertilizer cooperative major said in a statement. ''Our emergency response group, fire and safety team and plant operating staff bravely fought with the emergency situation and restricted the leakage to small area within the plant and normalized it in a short time,'' IFFCO said. A technical enquiry committee, headed by an executive director rank officer, has been set up to find out the cause of the incident which took place on Tuesday night, it added. ''We deeply regret the sad and unfortunate accident happened yesterday night around 10.30pm due to mechanical failure at #IFFCO #Phulpur Ammonia Urea unit in #Prayagraj. Our employees at the site fought bravely to handle the situation,'' IFFCO CEO and Managing Director U S Awasthi tweeted. In the statement, IFFCO said the accident took place as tie rods of an ammonia plunger pump suddenly broke and got detached leading to heavy ammonia leakage. Two employees -- Deputy Manager Abhay Nandan and Assistant Managing V P Singh -- lost their lives tackling the accident and saving other lives, it said. IFFCO also said 13 other employees and three contract labourers got affected in the accident. Out of them, six have been shifted to a hospital in Prayagraj, while remaining 10 are receiving treatment in the township hospital, it said. ''Two of them have been discharged. The condition of remaining 14 is stable,'' it added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

