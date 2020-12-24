Create job opportunities for labourers: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to create employment opportunities for labourers working in the unorganised sector. According to a statement, the chief minister gave the directions while chairing a meeting of the "Uttar Pradesh Kaamgar aur Shramik Aayog". Adityanath said the priority for the state government is to provide social and financial security to people in the unorganised sector. He said skill mapping of labourers should be carried out in all districts. Adityanath said horticulture and organic farming should be encouraged along the banks of the Ganga to create jobs on a large scale.