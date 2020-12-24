Mamata Banerjee skips Visva-Bharati event, takes to social media to mark its 100 years

Left Menu
Skipping the Visva-Bharati centenary celebration, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via videoconferencing on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose social media to convey her wishes.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:29 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Skipping the Visva-Bharati centenary celebration, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via videoconferencing on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose social media to convey her wishes. Calling on to preserve the vision and philosophy of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed Visva-Bharati in Shantiniketan his greatest experiment to create ideal human beings.

"Visva Bharati University turns 100. This temple of learning was Rabindranath Tagore's greatest experiment on creating the ideal human being. We must preserve the vision and philosophy of this great visionary," she tweeted. Her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), claimed that Banerjee received a late invite.

However, the invite by Visva-Bharati Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty to the Chief Minister is dated December 4. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the event, said Visva-Bharati presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during the independence struggle under the guidance of Tagore.

"Gurudev wanted the entire humanity to be benefited from India's spiritual awakening. Atmanirbhar Bharat vision is also a derivative of this sentiment," said PM Modi. Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati in West Bengal is the oldest central university in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared a central university and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

