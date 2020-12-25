Left Menu
UP: Farmers clap, bang plates against agri laws during PM's address

Farmers here on Friday banged plates and clapped to register their protest against the central agriculture laws during Prime Minister Narendra Modis addressIn an address to farmers, Prime Minister Modi on Friday squarely blamed those with political agenda for the deadlock in the Centres talks with protesting farmers.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 25-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 18:33 IST
UP: Farmers clap, bang plates against agri laws during PM's address

Farmers here on Friday banged plates and clapped to register their protest against the central agriculture laws during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address

In an address to farmers, Prime Minister Modi on Friday squarely blamed those with political agenda for the deadlock in the Centre's talks with protesting farmers. Protesting against the laws, farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Asli) president Chowdhury Sanjeev Gandhi and district chief Rajpal Singh clapped and banged plates during the PM's address in the afternoon. Gandhi said, ''When coronavirus was spreading, the PM had given a call to bang plates and clap, we did the same today. We urge him to withdraw the farm laws in the interest of farmers.'' Yadav said police and administration tried to stop them but farmers came out from their fields to register their protest.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

