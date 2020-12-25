Left Menu
Development News Edition

3-tier panchayat system will foster new era of development in J-K: Jitendra Singh

He was speaking during the e-release ceremony of the latest instalment under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi at Nagrota in Kathua district.On the occasion, the ceremony of the e-release by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was live streamed with the newly-elected District Development Council members, BDC chairpersons and a large number of farmers present.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-12-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 23:49 IST
3-tier panchayat system will foster new era of development in J-K: Jitendra Singh
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the functioning of the three-tier panchayati raj system will foster a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir. He was speaking during the e-release ceremony of the latest instalment under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi at Nagrota in Kathua district.

On the occasion, the ceremony of the e-release by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was live streamed with the newly-elected District Development Council members, BDC chairpersons and a large number of farmers present. The Union Minister said the PM-KISAN scheme offers much needed handholding for farmers and forms a great initiative of the Government of India to provide support of Rs 6,000 annually to farmer families.

Singh said the Centre has taken several progressive steps for farmers to ensure they get good value for their produce. He said new legislations will bring reforms in the agriculture sector and provide farmers freedom for selling their crops as per their choice even on online platforms.

The minister appealed the elected representatives of PRIs to work in close coordination with local administration and prioritise works catering to the aspirations of the people. Earlier, Kathua District Development Commissioner Om Prakash presented the agriculture profile of Kathua district.

He said that out of a total 73,383 farming families in the district, 66,336 have been covered so far under the PM-KISAN scheme. A total of 72,304 families have also availed Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme benefits in Kathua district, he added.

TRENDING

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

Optiemus Infracom setting up new factory for mobile manufacturing in Noida

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Graft case: Ex-Baran district collector sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court here on Friday sent a former Baran district collector to 14-day judicial custody, two days after he was arrested on corruption charges. On Thursday, the court had remanded Indra Rao in one-day police custody after which he was produ...

970 passengers arrive at Mumbai int airport, 489 quarantined

As many as 970 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from different parts of the world including Europe and the Middle-East on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Of them, 489 were quarantined in the cit...

Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday with Moroccos King Mohammed VI and invited him to visit Israel, Netanyahus office said.The two leaders spoke about moving forward with a U.S.-brokered agreement announced earlier thi...

Russia opens criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia launched a criminal case on Friday against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, over accusations she had violently entered a flat that her supporters said was linked to a secret agent involved in plot to kill Naval...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020