Cautioning about Indias image globally taking a hit because of the ongoing farmers protest and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the stalemate, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he feels that farmers should have an open mind towards experimenting with the new legislations.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:05 IST
Farmers should have an open mind towards experimenting with new laws: Kumaraswamy

Cautioning about India's image globally taking a hit because of the ongoing farmers' protest and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the stalemate, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said he feels that farmers should have an open mind towards experimenting with the new legislations. The former Chief Minister however felt that there has to be a proper coordination between the Centre and the protesters for this to happen.

''The remarks of senior Union Minister Rajnath Singh with respect to the new legislations have instilled a new hope. He has appealed to farmers to allow an experimental implementation of the new farm legislations.

He has also assured farmers of withdrawing the legislation if they create any problems. I think farmers too should give a thought in this regard,'' Kumaraswamy said. In a series of tweets, he said for quite some time there has been a strong public opinion that Indian agricultural sector is caught in a vicious circle, and it is very much necessary on our part to be ready for any experiment if it can bring about welfare of the farm sector.

''Hence, I personally feel that farmers should have an open mind towards experimenting with the new legislations. But there has to be proper coordination between the Centre and the protesters,'' he added.

The ongoing farmers protest in Delhi outskirts against three farm legislations of the Centre have started attracting the attention of not only the country, but the entire world, Kumaraswamy observed. Close on the heels of concern expressed by the Canadian Prime Minister, parliamentarians from the US and Britain too have expressed their concern about the episode.

''The farmers agitations have created an impression that some trouble is brewing in India. It is my sincere wish that the reputation earned by India at the international level and its image should not be dented by the new farm legislations as well as the protests against them,'' he said.

Urging that Modi should realise that the reputation and name earned by himself after becoming the PM may get blemished through such protests, the JD(S) leader said at the same time, farmers too should not suffer any inconvenience. Instead of the approach of sending an indirect message to protesting farmers through its programmes, the Centre should hold a decisive meeting under the leadership of the Prime Minister to end the farmers struggle, he said.

''This is inevitable in the interest of protecting the country's dignity. Of course, I am sure that Mr. Modi will act very cautiously when it comes to the countrys dignity. Let the problem be solved at the earliest,'' he added..

