Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requests Smriti Irani to reopen Arati Cotton Mill in Howrah

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani requesting her to reopen the Arati Cotton Mill located in Howrah district, which he says has suffered due to the pandemic.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-12-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 08:07 IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requests Smriti Irani to reopen Arati Cotton Mill in Howrah
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani requesting her to reopen the Arati Cotton Mill located in Howrah district, which he says has suffered due to the pandemic. "I do fervently appeal to your good self to take all necessary measures to reopen the Arati Cotton Mill, Howrah, in West Bengal as soon as possible," Chaudhary wrote, a copy of which was posted on his Twitter account.

Drawing the Union Minister's attention, the Congress leader revealed that workers of the said mill are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. "May I dare to draw your attention to the plight of hapless workers of Arati Cotton Mill who are undergoing poverty and penury due to the lockdown for months together. I came to learn that NTC under the aegis of your ministry has taken a new initiative to open a few mills belonging to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra," he wrote.

Citing the examples of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra where a few mills have been opened, Chaudhary urged Irani to accommodate Arati Mill as well. "Without any reservation, I must appreciate your endeavour and suggest you stretch out the string of your purse a little more to accommodate Arati Mill in West Bengal which is recognised as NTC mill. You are certain to be aware of the huge potentialities of jute sector in West Bengal," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo 'couldn't be happier' after winning Player of the Century award

Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo received the Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards with so much joy and pride in Dubai Sunday evening, and said that he could not be happier. Couldnt be happier with tonights award As Im about to celebr...

Brazil Vice President tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, his office said in a statement. The result was confirmed on Sunday. Mourao will remain in isolation at his official vice-presidential residence, s...

New Zealand 431; Pakistan 62-5 at lunch on day 3 of 1st Test

New Zealand claimed four wickets on the third morning of the first cricket test Monday to send Pakistan to lunch at 62-5 and struggling in reply to the hosts first innings of 431. Pakistan resumed its first innings at 30-1 with Abid Ali 19 ...

Schalke appoint Christian Gross as head coach

German club Schalke on Sunday announced the appointment of Christian Gross as the new head coach of the club. Gross has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until the end of the season.Christian Gross has been appointed the new first-te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020