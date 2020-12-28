Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' agitation, JDU chief's appointment used prominently

Left Menu
Various Urdu publications on Monday highlighted the continued farmers' protests, and prominently used the banging of utensils by protestors against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 10:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications on Monday highlighted the continued farmers' protests, and prominently used the banging of utensils by protestors against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday. The publications have given adequate space to the news of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the North-East. The appointment of RCP Singh as JDU's national President has also made the page one of most of these publications.

The Inquilab: The newspaper leads with the headline "Emphasis on self-reliant India, Swachh Bharat vision but silence on farmers issue. In its detailed report published from New Delhi, the paper states that in its last radio programme of the year "Mann ki Baat" the Prime Minister talked about making country self-reliant and his vision of clean country (Swachh Bharat). During his address, PM Modi kept silent on the ongoing farmers' agitation. Interestingly, the publication has also given its prominent space to the news of Haryana farmers not to be charged toll tax in the state. In which it says that amid the struggle of an ongoing protest against agriculture laws, farmers of Haryana had announced that they should not be charged for the toll tax until the government agreed to accept all the conditions of farmers.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication has carried the news of ongoing farmers' protest as its top headline "Farmers are waiting for Central response" in its detailed report. The publication says that farmers banged utensils to protest against PM Modi's Mann ki Baat. The paper also gave space to the news of "New coronavirus strain detected in many countries" in which it says that after a new strain of coronavirus has now been found in many countries.

The publication also highlighted the news of RCP Singh being elected as new national President of JDU. Hindustan Express: Leading with the farmers' issue, the newspaper uses a picture of protestors clapping and banging utensils to protest against PM Modi's Mann ki Baat.

The newspaper has also highlighted the news of Home Minister Amit Shah stating that most rebels have surrendered in the Northeast. Shah's statement has been displayed prominently which says that since the Bharatiya Janata Party came in power in the Northeast, many rebels have surrendered and the rest who have not surrendered will do it soon. (ANI)

