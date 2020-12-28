Left Menu
PM Modi dwells on process of consolidating systems to improve ease of living

During the launch, Shri Modi dwelled on a very critical aspect of his mantra of ‘minimum government and maximum governance’ i.e. integrations of systems and processes to strengthen the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:17 IST
The Prime Minister said that providing the same standards and facilities for modernization is very important. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the first-ever driverless Metro operations today also launched the expansion of National Common Mobility Card to the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro. The card was started in Ahmedabad last year. During the launch, Shri Modi dwelled on a very critical aspect of his mantra of 'minimum government and maximum governance' i.e. integrations of systems and processes to strengthen the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'.

The Prime Minister said that providing the same standards and facilities for modernization is very important. The Common Mobility Card at the national level is a major step in this direction. This one card will give integrated access to the commuters wherever they travel, whichever public transport they take.

Taking the example of the Common Mobility Card further, Prime Minister dwelled on the process of consolidating all the systems and processes to improve 'ease of living'. Through such consolidation of systems, the strength of the country is being harnessed in a more coordinated and efficient way. "Like One Nation, One Mobility Card, our government has done many things in the past years to integrate the systems of the country," Shri Modi said.

One Nation, One Fastag has made travel seamless on highways across the country. This has saved commuters from jam and delays. One Nation, One Tax i.e. GST has ended the complications in the tax system and has brought uniformity in the indirect tax system. One Nation, One Power Grid, is ensuring adequate and continuous power availability in every part of the country. Power loss is reduced.

With One Nation, One Gas Grid, Seamless Gas Connectivity is being ensured of the parts where gas-based life and economy used to be a dream earlier. One Nation, One Health Insurance Scheme i.e. Ayushman Bharat through which millions of people from India are taking advantage anywhere in the country. Citizens moving from one place to another have got freedom from the trouble of making new ration cards through One Nation, One Ration Card, Similarly, the country is moving in the direction of One Nation, One Agriculture Market due to new agricultural reforms and arrangements like e-NAM.

(With Inputs from PIB)

