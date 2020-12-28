Left Menu
Development News Edition

73 tourists rescued after being stranded in Himachal's Kareri village

As many as 73 tourists, who were stranded in Kareri village of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall, have been rescued on Monday, an official said.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:49 IST
73 tourists rescued after being stranded in Himachal's Kareri village
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 73 tourists, who were stranded in Kareri village of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall, have been rescued on Monday, an official said. "There was heavy snowfall last night and around 73 tourist were stranded in Kareri village. We got this information in the morning and a team was formed to rescue them," said Deputy Commissioner Kangra Rakesh Prajapati.

The Superintendent of Police and additional SP soon reached the spot and all the tourists were rescued. "All 73 are healthy and fine," Prajapati added. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted isolated to scattered rain/snow over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from December 27 to 29. (ANI)

Also Read: Himachal's Keylong shivers at minus 11 deg Celsius

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Violence closed 800 polling stations in Central African Republic

More than 14 of polling stations in the Central African Republic failed to operate during Sundays presidential and legislative election due to armed rebels who attacked voters and barred electoral staff, the electoral commission said on Mon...

Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

The Criminal Intelligence Unit CIU of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said. The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police Crime Milind Bharam...

UPDATE 1-Israel speeds vaccines, locks down in hope of February exit from pandemic

Israel began what officials hope will be its last coronavirus lockdown on Sunday as they ramp up vaccinations to a pace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said may allow an emergence from the pandemic in February. If realised, that could hel...

Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

Russias prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Navalny, one o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020