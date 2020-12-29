Result of 110th All India Trade Test for apprentices announced

The Directorate General of Training (DGT), operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has announced the result of the 110th All India Trade Test (AITT) for apprentices. The examination was conducted in September 2020 that engaged close to 7,300 industries in over 200 trades. Nearly 96,000 candidates appeared for AITT out of which over 50,000 candidates passed the exam. The overall percentages of girls and boys who passed are 58.41% and 51.44% respectively, which stands testimony to increasing female participation in apprenticeship. Km. Sneha, IHMCT, Panipat-Haryana topped the evaluation scoring 95.96% in the National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC). Kalyan Rana, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, West Bengal and Thiruselvam M, BHEL-Pudukottai-Tamil Nadu ranked 2nd and 3rd in the examination respectively.

After completion of apprenticeship training, and evaluation through All India Trade Test (AITT) for National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) is conducted twice in a year. AITT is a skill-oriented evaluation done by DGT and the industry, and it requires continuous practice, dedication, devotion, and hard work to succeed. DGT-MSDE certifies apprenticeship training in association with establishments and industry to make youth across the country employable by providing them relevant industry exposure. This training is under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and supported through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). The training is as per the course curriculum designed by the DGT in the designated trades, that provides an apprentice with the opportunity to receive on-the-job training by key players in the industry and get a stipend.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, "Over the years, DGT-MSDE has undertaken several measures to increase the number of apprentices hired by enterprises across the country. We have brought significant reforms to the apprenticeship rules in 2019 to drive greater participation in the programme. National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) plays an integral role in our relentless efforts to strengthen the Indian apprenticeship ecosystem in order to rightly skill the youth and provide them with opportunities for sustainable livelihood. My heartiest congratulations to all the successful candidates and I wish them the very best for their future. I am certain that these bright, dynamic and talented young professionals will make a mark in their respective industries and hugely contribute to fulfilling our Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Apprenticeship has been recognized as an effective way to empower young people to smoothly shift from school and college to work whilst at the same time improving links between industry and training institutions. The National Apprenticeship Programme plays a large part in the task of up-skilling India's workforce, offering the opportunity to share costs among different parties (employers, individuals and the government) and to involve governments, employers and workers in partnership. Apprenticeship is a win-win situation both for industry and youth in coming together to help make the vision of 'Skilled India' a reality in future.

Sharing her thoughts in this regard, Ms Neelam Shammi Rao, Director General (Training), DGT said, "Our mission is to fill the gap in supply and demand for a skilled workforce and meet the aspirations of the Indian youth through gaining on-the-job training and securing better opportunities for employment. We realized that apprenticeship training needed to be accorded a high priority to create an industry-led, practice-oriented, effective and efficient mode of formal training. With a 'new normal' in place, as market dynamics are rapidly evolving, enhanced focus on apprenticeship becomes all the more important for the future of jobs. Recognized for employment both nationally and internationally, NAC helps us ensure that our initiatives align with national as well as global industry standards and requirements."

(With Input from PIB)