To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday rolled out a new set of guidelines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:03 IST
Delhi Metro issues new guidelines for travelling on New Year's Eve
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday rolled out a new set of guidelines. Exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 pm onwards.

DMRC advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly. On December 29, with the commencement of driverless trains on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, DMRC entered the elite league of seven per cent of world's Metro networks, which can operate without drivers.

On December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first driverless train on the Magenta Line this morning through video conferencing, heralding a new era for the Delhi Metro. Prime Minister also inaugurated the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) facility on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing the same day. The NCMC facility is a major milestone in enhancing the comfort and mobility of passengers. (ANI)

