Notice on updating Customs data of postal articles containing goods issued

Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, has issued a Public Notice on Updating Customs data of Articles containing goods.

The notice states, " As per rule 47 of Post Office Guide Part 2 and other relevant rules, it is mandatory that all postal articles including ordinary articles containing goods meant for delivery to foreign destinations are affixed with correct and complete relevant custom declaration forms. These forms include details of sender and recipient along with descriptions of the contents of the article."

Department of Posts reiterated for information of customer/ public that in the absence of correct and complete Custom Declaration forms (CN22/ CN23), such articles will not be processed and will be returned to the sender as per departmental rules.

Information of CN forms and other details/ guidelines are available at https://www.indiapost.gov.in/MBE/Pages/Content/MoreInfo.aspx#Custom_forms_and_Regulations

(With Inputs from PIB)