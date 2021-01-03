Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian tricolour to be installed at UN Security Council stakeout as country begins 2-yr tenure

Flags of the five new incoming non-permanent members will be installed at the stakeout during a special ceremony on January 4, the first official working day of 2021.Indias Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti will install the tricolour and is expected to make brief remarks at the ceremony.

PTI | New York | Updated: 03-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 21:47 IST
Indian tricolour to be installed at UN Security Council stakeout as country begins 2-yr tenure
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's flag will be installed at the United Nations Security Council stakeout on Monday as the country begins its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN body. Flags of the five new incoming non-permanent members will be installed at the stakeout during a special ceremony on January 4, the first official working day of 2021.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti will install the tricolour and is expected to make brief remarks at the ceremony. Along with India, the incoming UNSC members are Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico. They will join non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam and the five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

India will be the UNSC President in August 2021 and will preside over the Council again for a month in 2022. The presidency of the Council is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the member states names. The tradition of the flag installation ceremony was introduced by Kazakhstan in 2018.

"Like the changing of the guards, it is the changing of flags from outgoing to the new elected members. This solemn ceremony serves the purpose of affirming and respecting the new members with the recognition they deserve," Kazakhstan's former Permanent Representative to the UN Kairat Umarov had said during the 2019 ceremony. The ceremony was unanimously confirmed by all 15 UNSC members to become an annual tradition of the Security Council, Umarov had said.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reconstitution of Cong's state unit has to be done in next 2 months: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the partys state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee AICC. The work has to be completed in the next t...

Farmers hold protest against BJP in Sangrur

A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest in Punjabs Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who was there to meet party leaders. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local B...

Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new COVID-19 wave, says PM

Norway will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.W...

First time such arrogant govt in power, must withdraw farm laws unconditionally: Sonia

The Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of being apathetic towards farmers protesting the new farm laws in harsh weather conditions, with party chief Sonia Gandhi saying that for the first time since independence such an arrogant governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021