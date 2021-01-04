Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Coe all for innovation in shoe technology as records fall

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe believes steps to curb research and development of shoes would only "suffocate innovation", as elite athletes increasingly shatter world records wearing high-tech footwear.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:07 IST
Athletics-Coe all for innovation in shoe technology as records fall
Representative image Image Credit: wallpaperflare.com

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe believes steps to curb research and development of shoes would only "suffocate innovation", as elite athletes increasingly shatter world records wearing high-tech footwear. A debate over runners' shoes has been raging since high-tech shoes developed by Nike played a starring role in two of the biggest distance-running achievements of 2019.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei broke the men's 10,000m world record and Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey demolished the women's 5,000m record in Valencia in October last year, with both wearing Nike's ZoomX Dragonfly spikes. Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds last month wearing an Adidas road racing shoe.

"I remember a period in the mid-2000s where Adidas were the kings of the podium, particularly in distance. So these things come in cycles," Coe was quoted as saying by the Guardian. "And there's a built-in dynamic where shoe companies mercifully are still investing a lot of money into the research and development of shoes. I'm pleased they're doing that.

"At the moment I'm pretty calm about this. And the balance of judgment here is always ... that we shouldn't be in the business of trying to suffocate innovation." Coe said the sport had not reached a point where "world records are being handed out like confetti."

"If I go back to the 1930s I still marvel at Rudolf Harbig who ran 1:46 and bits for 800m on a cinder track," he added. "And I still marvel at Peter Snell, who ran world records and some significantly sub-1:45s on grass tracks. Meanwhile Derek Clayton ran a world marathon record in shoes that you wouldn't have gone for a stroll with in your local park."

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. Congressman Andy Biggs introduced the bill ...

People News Roundup: Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of Youll Never Walk Alone became the thundero...

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021