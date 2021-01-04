Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which is the Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:48 IST
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category
Visuals from Krishna Menon Marg. Image Credit: ANI

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which is the Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor. There has been no relief from air pollution despite the rains in the national capital, the overall AQI stood at 349 early this morning.

As per SAFAR, the concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns were recorded at 283 ('poor' category) and 183 ('very poor' category) respectively. The AQI of Delhi has been predicted to oscillate between 'moderate' and 'poor' category on January 4 and 5.

For Tuesday (January 4), the concentration of PM10 particles is expected to be at 127 while PM2.5 is expected to be at 82, both falling under the 'moderate' category. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to SAFAR estimates, most of the areas in the national capital including Delhi University, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road and IIT-Delhi recorded air quality in the 'poor' category. Meanwhile, the national capital was engulfed in fog early Monday morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Delhi's Safdarjung observatory at 8.30 am today. The minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius.

It further said the minimum temperatures have increased by four to six degrees Celsius over the North West and Central India. Cold Day Conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the IMD has predicted.

As per IMD prediction, the national capital is expected to receive rain along with thunderstorms today and tomorrow. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares kick off 2021 with rally on Brexit and vaccine optimism

European shares rallied in the first trading session of the year as a landmark Brexit trade deal and coronavirus vaccine drives across the continent bolstered expectations of a strong economic rebound.The pan-regional STOXX 600 index gained...

Israel's defence minister favours buying one more F-35 squadron for now

Israels defence minister said on Monday that he wants the country to buy a third squadron of stealth F-35 warplanes from the United States, and that he hoped a deal could be clinched before President Donald Trump steps down on Jan. 20.Israe...

Greek PM to reshuffle cabinet to make it more efficient

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the conservative government.His press office said announcements on the new line-up would be made at 12 noon 1...

Soccer-FC Tokyo win Japan's Levain Cup after two-month coronavirus delay

Brazilians Leandro and Adailton fired FC Tokyo to a 2-1 victory over Kashiwa Reysol in the final of the Levain Cup on Monday in front of more than 24,000 fans at Tokyos National Stadium.The final was due to take place in November but was po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021