27,944 cases of departmental proceedings pending against policemen in India till Jan 1, 2020: BPR&D

A total of 27,944 cases of departmental proceedings are pending against police personnel in the country till January 1, 2020, with one-third of these pendencies in Bihar, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir, according to official data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:01 IST
A total of 27,944 cases of departmental proceedings are pending against police personnel in the country till January 1, 2020, with one-third of these pendencies in Bihar, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir, according to official data. In 2019, there were 53,675 such cases pending against the police personnel, which include the ones initiated during that year (27,176) and those brought forward from previous years (26,499), stated the data released by the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D).

“Out of these, 25,731 cases were disposed of during 2019, whereas 27,944 cases are still pending for disposal,” the BPR&D said in its latest data on police organisations updated till January 1, 2020. Among the states/UTs, Bihar had the maximum 4,655 pending cases of departmental proceedings against police personnel as on January 1, 2020, up from 3,943 a year ago, the data showed. It was followed by Telangana which had 2,457 pending cases in 2020 and 1,597 in 2019 followed by Jammu and Kashmir (2,153 and 2,245), Odisha (1,952 and 1,780), Uttar Pradesh (1,695 and 1,839), Madhya Pradesh (1,689 and 1,520) and Andhra Pradesh (1,600 and 1,737).

Tamil Nadu had 1,571 pending cases in 2020 and 1,517 in 2019 followed by Haryana (1,467 and 1,165), Jharkhand (1,397 and 1,614), Gujarat (1,048 and 1,003), West Bengal (834 and 945), Kerala (749 and 634), Maharashtra (681 and 1,065) and Karnataka (466 and 451), BPR&D, a wing of the Union Home Ministry, said. The national capital Delhi had 933 cases of departmental proceedings against police personnel in 2020, down from 940 in 2019, it said.

Among the lowest, UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli had four pending cases in 2020 and five in 2019, followed by Daman and Diu (14 and 13), Lakshadweep (16 and 14), Sikkim (17 and 10), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (44 and 46), the data showed. Puducherry had 45 pending cases in 2020 and 44 in 2019, followed by Goa (46 and 110), Mizoram (56 and 40), Meghalaya (61 and 66), Uttarakhand (65 and 55), Himachal Pradesh (70 and 73) and Ladakh (87 and 59), it showed.

Relevant figures were not available for Punjab and Nagaland, the central agency added. PTI KIS SRY

