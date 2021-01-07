Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary urges farmers to keep protest peaceful, hopeful of resolution tomorrow

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Thursday made an appeal to the agitating farmers to keep the protest march peaceful and emphasised that government was hopeful of a resolution tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:54 IST
MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary urges farmers to keep protest peaceful, hopeful of resolution tomorrow
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Kailash Choudhary. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Thursday made an appeal to the agitating farmers to keep the protest march peaceful and emphasised that government was hopeful of a resolution tomorrow. "I would like to appeal to farmers to keep it peaceful. It is their right to protest but there are people, like Communists, who are inciting farmers and don't want peace in the country. Farmers need to be cautious. I expect that tomorrow's meeting will bring some positive news," said Choudhary while speaking to the ANI.

The agitating farmers are taking out a tractor march on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in protest against three Central farm laws. The Minister assured that the farm laws brought by the Narendra Modi government are for the welfare of farmers.

While appealing the farmers to protest peacefully, he also laid emphasis on the government's will to revolve the issue at the earliest. "Prime Minister Modi wants the issue to be resolved soon. We want farmers to come to the discussion table. However, only yes and no can't be the way to resolve this issue. If farmers want amendments in these laws, we are ready for it," the Minister reiterated. Claiming about the support the government is getting from farmers across the country, he said "There is a big section in the society which is supporting these farm laws. Those farmers should also be taken into consideration. I think we will move into the direction of finding a solution."

The Minister also spoke about the reform the government is planning to bring related to pesticides and seed bills. "I want to reiterate that these three farm laws are revolutionary. Arthiyas have incited the farmers to sit on protest. They have misled them. We have plans to bring in more reforms like pesticide and seed bills. There was a time when farmers used to get bad pesticide and farmer was at a loss of product gets spoiled. We would ensure that farmers won't go through that and will be insured against losses. Modi government is working to make life better for farmers," he added.

Yesterday All India Farmers Association led by the grandson of former PM late Lal Bahadur Shastri too met union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend support to the farm laws. Several rounds of talks have been held between the representatives of the Central government and the farmer leaders over the past few days in an effort to resolve the issue.

For the past several weeks, farmers have been protesting against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects bail petition of Akhil Gogoi

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad KMSS and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi in the case related to his alleged role in violent protests against Citizenship Amendemnt Act lodged by t...

Freight corridors will help in development of new growth centres in India: PM Modi

The eastern and the western dedicated freight corridors are being seen as a game-changer for India and will help in the development of new growth centres in different parts of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The ...

Indian-American becomes US Army's first CIO

Indian-American Dr Raj Iyer has taken over as the first Chief Information Officer of the US Army, after the Pentagon created the position in July 2020. One of the highest ranking Indian-American civilians in the US Department of Defense, Iy...

Keeping coronavirus at bay, Vietnam revs up economy to race ahead of rivals

Vietnams success in curbing the coronavirus so far, while its Southeast Asia neighbours struggle, is helping the country power ahead in economic growth and attracting funds, foreign investors, experts and analysts say.Its strength in contai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021