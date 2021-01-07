Left Menu
Leopard spotted on NH-201 in Odisha's Kalahandi district

A leopard was spotted on the National Highway (NH) 201 near Amapani ghat here on Tuesday night.

ANI | Kalahandi (Odisha) | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:06 IST
Visuals from the National Highway. Image Credit: ANI

A leopard was spotted on the National Highway (NH) 201 near Amapani ghat here on Tuesday night. A local, Alok Panigrahi, said the leopard was seen roaming around on the NH near the Kalahandi-Nabarangpur bordering area when a person recorded its movements at Sahajkhol jungle near Tirliama village.

The man was enrouted to Visakhapatnam. Panic gripped the local residents after the leopard video went viral on social media. (ANI)

