Gauteng Traffic Police vows to act against drunk motorists

"The law enforcement authorities will continue to root out barbaric behaviour from heartless drivers who are hell-bent on abusing and ill-treating our officers," Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:42 IST
“The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to wish the injured officer who is currently receiving medical attention a speedy recovery,” Maremane said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Gauteng Traffic Police have vowed to act against motorists who fail to abide by the rules of the road.

This comes after the arrest of a 38-year-old man for alleged reckless and negligent driving, failure to obey a lawful instruction from a traffic officer and driving under the influence of liquor on Wednesday.

The incident took place at De Deur, Rose Road in the vicinity of Meyerton, Sedibeng district.

"A member of Gauteng Traffic Police stopped the vehicle after noticing that the vehicle had no registration plate in front. It is alleged that the driver intentionally and negligently failed to stop after being instructed to do so and in the process hit the legs of an officer. The officer sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention in a nearby health care facility," said the Gauteng Traffic Police on Thursday.

The other officers who were on board patrolling in the area pursued the suspect and managed to apprehend the man.

The man was driving under the influence of alcohol and officials found homemade alcohol in his possession.

The detection from the breathalyzer confirmed that the suspect was intoxicated at 0.79 milligrams, which is three times over the prescribed legal limit of 0.24 milligram per 100 millilitres.

"Incidents of this nature will never be allowed to prevail under our watch. Officers of the law are supposed to be respected at all costs since they are there to protect and serve our communities.

"The law enforcement authorities will continue to root out barbaric behaviour from heartless drivers who are hell-bent on abusing and ill-treating our officers," Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

The man is expected to appear in the Meyerton Magistrate Court on Thursday to face charges relating to driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to obey a lawful instruction from an officer amongst others.

The Gauteng Traffic Police have also wished the injured officer a speedy recovery.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to wish the injured officer who is currently receiving medical attention a speedy recovery," Maremane said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

