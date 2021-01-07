Left Menu
Development News Edition

All Guj villages to get day-time agri power supply by 2022-end

The BJP government in the state has allocated Rs 3,500 crore to create the necessary infrastructure for this ambitious Kisan Suryoday Yojna KSY, Rupani said addressing a gathering Tilakwada town in Narmada while launching the project for 39 villages of the district.In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme, aimed at providing electricity during the day time to farmers for irrigation and farming purposes, for the entire state, and villages of different districts are beingcovered in a phase-wise manner, Rupani said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:03 IST
All Guj villages to get day-time agri power supply by 2022-end
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers of all 18,000-odd villages in Gujarat will get power supply during the day time for agriculture purposes by the end of the year 2022, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on Thursday. The BJP government in the state has allocated Rs 3,500 crore to create the necessary infrastructure for this ambitious 'Kisan Suryoday Yojna' (KSY), Rupani said addressing a gathering Tilakwada town in Narmada while launching the project for 39 villages of the district.

In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme, aimed at providing electricity during the day time to farmers for irrigation and farming purposes, for the entire state, and villages of different districts are beingcovered in a phase-wise manner, Rupani said. ''Farmers have been demanding that they be given agricultural power supply during the day, as going to fields in the night to irrigate the crop is dangerous. That is why we have approved this scheme having a budget of Rs 3,500 crore,'' the chief minister said in his address.

He said his government's target is to provide electricity for agricultural purposes during the day to 4,000 villages by January 20 and to all the 18,000 villages by the end of year 2022. ''Now, farmers can work during the day and rest at night,'' he said.

Rupani said unlike the past Congress rule, the BJP-led dispensation in Gujarat is the ''farmers' government''. He alleged that some protesting farmers were shot dead during Congress rule over 25 years back in Gujarat.

Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel on the occasion said the state government will give a subsidy of Rs 7,500 crore this year by providing cheap electricity for agriculture. ''Since long, we have not increased the power tariff for farmers. Though the cost is increasing, we have kept the tariff at only Rs 60 paise per unit,'' he said.

''On behalf of farmers, the government will pay the difference of Rs 7,500 crore to GUVNL (state power entity) as subsidy this year,'' Patel said. He said the entire state will be covered under the Kisan Suryoday Yojna in three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One killed, two injured in group clash in Banda village

A man was killed and two others were injured on Thursday in a group clash involving firing over the construction of a village road under Girwa police station area in Uttar Pradeshs Banda district, police said. The clashes took places betwee...

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive heavy rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD. In a tweet, IMD stated, Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Keral...

Arnab Goswami, two others do not appear before Raigad court

TV journalist Arnab Goswami, an accused in an abetment of suicide case, failedto appear before a court in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday, prompting the prosecution to seek a warrant against him. Alibaug Police had arrested Goswa...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.S. tops 21 million casesMore Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total infections crossed the 21 million mark, de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021