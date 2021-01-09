PM, Union Ministers condole death of newborns in Bhandara hospital fire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of young lives in the fire that broke out in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 10:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of young lives in the fire that broke out in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," Prime Minister tweeted.
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also expressed their condolences to the families of the children who died in the incident. "The fire accident in Bhandara district hospital, Maharashtra is very unfortunate. I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families. May God gives them the strength to bear this irreparable loss," Shah tweeted.
Defence Minister Singh tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the death of infants in a tragic fire at the District Hospital Bhandara, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families." As many as 10 children died in the fire that broke out SNCU of Bhandara District General Hospital.
The Maharashtra government has announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of dead children and also ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
