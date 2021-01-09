Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army soldiers carry ailing woman on shoulders for 8 km to take her to hospital in J-K

Indian Army soldiers carried an ailing 74-year-old woman stranded in Buthu village due to snowfall for 8 km to take her to the district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:24 IST
Army soldiers carry ailing woman on shoulders for 8 km to take her to hospital in J-K
Army carried out a medical evacuation of an elderly lady from Buthu village in Bandipora district on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army soldiers carried an ailing 74-year-old woman stranded in Buthu village due to snowfall for 8 km to take her to the district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora. The Buthu Army Camp of Bandipora RR acted on a distress call from Gulam Md Reshi who is a resident of Buthu seeking the evacuation of his wife for a medical emergency to district hospital which was around 14 kilometers away from his residence.

Standing true to their motto "Sewa Paramo Dharma", the jawans of Buthu Camp immediately reached the spot, and without wasting any time the soldiers evacuated the lady on a modified stretcher. The army in a statement said the old lady was suffering from very high fever and stomach ache and was not able to get evacuated because of heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions.

The soldiers carried the lady for almost 8 kilometers amid heavy snowfall on their shoulders. After reaching the road head, the Bandipora RR also arranged the evacuation of the lady to the district hospital which was 14 km away from Buthu in total. The locals appreciated the timely response by Bandipora RR and praised their supportive and humane approach towards the public, the army said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress will form government in Uttarakhand in 2022, says state party chief

The chief of Congress in Uttarakhand Pritam Singh on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government in the state has been a complete failure on all issues including employment and said people have decided that Congress governme...

Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

The post-Brexit woes facing Scotlands fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to the European Union through one of its main services until at least Wednesday.Previou...

Farmer found dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Ka...

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021