In perfect example of interfaith harmony thousands gather at Sufi Saint Nanga Baji Sahib Urs in J-K's Rajouri

Thousands of people attended the Urs (death anniversary) of Sufi Saint Nanga Baji Sahib in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:59 IST
Visual from the Urs on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of people attended the Urs (death anniversary) of Sufi Saint Nanga Baji Sahib in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Special prayers were held by Sayed Muzaffer Hussain Shah the grandson of Nanga Baji Sahib on the Urs for prosperity, brotherhood and for an end to all diseases including the coronavirus.

"Over 20,000 people of all religions including Hindus, Muslims, Sikh and Christians from many parts of the country come here and attend the Urs. They eat, sleep and pray here," a devote at the Urs told ANI. Speaking about religious harmony in the district, Sajjan Singh said, "I attend the Urs every year. We all live here together happily like fish in a pond."

"I feel like I am in heaven as we are sitting peacefully and praying. I have seen many examples of people who come here in distress and return happy," a Hindu devotee Ashok Kumar said. The Urs also attracts many people as there is a widespread belief that all the wishes of the devotees who pay obeisance here are fulfilled. (ANI)

