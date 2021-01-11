Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIM Indore signs MoU with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation to develop Ram's city as international spiritual destination

Now a glimpse of Indore will also be seen in Ayodhya as Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will decorate Ayodhya beginning with the upcoming Makar Sankranti. IIM Indore has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation for this purpose.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:54 IST
IIM Indore signs MoU with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation to develop Ram's city as international spiritual destination
IIM Indore Director, Professor Himanshu Rai speaking to ANI in Indore on Monday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Now a glimpse of Indore will also be seen in Ayodhya as Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will decorate Ayodhya beginning with the upcoming Makar Sankranti. IIM Indore has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation for this purpose. The cleanliness model of Indore will also be mainly adopted in the development plan of Ayodhya.

IIM Indore Director, Professor Himanshu Rai told ANI in an interview, "An MoU has been signed with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. Under this, we will try to develop Ayodhya as an international spiritual destination." "For this purpose, we will focus on improved sanitation and improved traffic system in the city. We will first conduct a baseline survey under the information communication model, by talking to the municipal corporation to find out where the problems have been in the efforts made so far. Our team of five people will talk to the people of the corporation. There will also be talks with citizens of Ayodhya and influential people. After doing all this, a policy will be made," he added.

Rai further said that the reason for signing MoU with IIM Indore is that Indore stood numero uno in terms of cleanliness for four times in a row. "As is the practice in Indore, waste will be segregated as wet and dry separately in Ayodhya as well," he said.

"IIM Indore will not charge consultancy fees and Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will have to bear the expenses," he added. Rai further said: "IIM Indore will also cooperate in the development around the Ram temple. It is not enough to have a temple Ayodhya an international destination of tourism. Some more things will have to be highlighted there."

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was constituted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, after the Supreme Court of India's verdict on November 9 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, which settled the long-festering religious issue and allowed the building of a temple at the site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Politicians shouldn't jump queue to take COVID vaccine, says PM Modi

Ahead of the COVID vaccination campaign set to begin from 16th January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting with state Chief Ministers on Monday emphasised that politicians should not jump the queue to take the vaccine rather they sh...

House Democrats introduce impeachment resolution against Trump

U.S. House Democrats on Monday introduced a resolution containing a single article of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him with incitement of insurrection for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.The resol...

COVID-19: 47 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday reported 47 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,342, according to a medical bulletin.No death was reported on Monday and the toll stands at 327, as per the bulletin.There are 259 active cases as of n...

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres seeks a second term - letter

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council and the president of the 193-member General Assembly on Monday that he seeks a second five-year term at the helm of the world body, according to a letter seen by Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021