IIM Indore signs MoU with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation to develop Ram's city as international spiritual destination

Now a glimpse of Indore will also be seen in Ayodhya as Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will decorate Ayodhya beginning with the upcoming Makar Sankranti. IIM Indore has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation for this purpose. The cleanliness model of Indore will also be mainly adopted in the development plan of Ayodhya.

IIM Indore Director, Professor Himanshu Rai told ANI in an interview, "An MoU has been signed with Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. Under this, we will try to develop Ayodhya as an international spiritual destination." "For this purpose, we will focus on improved sanitation and improved traffic system in the city. We will first conduct a baseline survey under the information communication model, by talking to the municipal corporation to find out where the problems have been in the efforts made so far. Our team of five people will talk to the people of the corporation. There will also be talks with citizens of Ayodhya and influential people. After doing all this, a policy will be made," he added.

Rai further said that the reason for signing MoU with IIM Indore is that Indore stood numero uno in terms of cleanliness for four times in a row. "As is the practice in Indore, waste will be segregated as wet and dry separately in Ayodhya as well," he said.

"IIM Indore will not charge consultancy fees and Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will have to bear the expenses," he added. Rai further said: "IIM Indore will also cooperate in the development around the Ram temple. It is not enough to have a temple Ayodhya an international destination of tourism. Some more things will have to be highlighted there."

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was constituted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, after the Supreme Court of India's verdict on November 9 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, which settled the long-festering religious issue and allowed the building of a temple at the site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)