TRP scam case: supplementary chargesheet filed against former BARC CEO, others

A supplementary chargesheet has been filed against former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani and former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court here in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A supplementary chargesheet has been filed against former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani and former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court here in Mumbai. Earlier on January 4, Mumbai's Esplanade Court had rejected the bail of Dasgupta, who was arrested last year in connection with the same case.

On December 30 last year, Dasgupta was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Esplanade court. He was arrested from Pune on December 24, 2020. Mumbai Police had earlier arrested Khanchandani in the alleged TRP manipulation case. He was later granted bail.

Republic TV channel's distribution head and assistant vice-president Ghanshyam Singh was also arrested in connection with the case. In October, Mumbai Police had arrested four persons -- two former employees of a market research company, along with owners of two channels -- in the case. The police have named several channels in the TRP manipulation case. (ANI)

