Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra CM launches Road Tunnel Boring Machine

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched the Coastal Road Tunnel Boring Machine at Priyadarshini Park in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:36 IST
Maharashtra CM launches Road Tunnel Boring Machine
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched the Coastal Road Tunnel Boring Machine at Priyadarshini Park in Mumbai. State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal were also present at the event. This is the first largest tunnel boring machine in India through which boring of the tunnel will be carried out.

Emergency control room building will be set up for the operation of emergencies in the tunnel with the self-automated system. The coastal project started in October 2018, it was earlier targeted to be completed by 2022 but got delayed. So, it will now be completed by July 2023.

This massive Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will undertake tunnel boring work for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project beginning from Priyadarshini Park to the Princess Street flyover. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021