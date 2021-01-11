Maharashtra CM launches Road Tunnel Boring Machine

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched the Coastal Road Tunnel Boring Machine at Priyadarshini Park in Mumbai. State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal were also present at the event. This is the first largest tunnel boring machine in India through which boring of the tunnel will be carried out.

Emergency control room building will be set up for the operation of emergencies in the tunnel with the self-automated system. The coastal project started in October 2018, it was earlier targeted to be completed by 2022 but got delayed. So, it will now be completed by July 2023.

This massive Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will undertake tunnel boring work for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project beginning from Priyadarshini Park to the Princess Street flyover. (ANI)