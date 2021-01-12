Left Menu
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:46 IST
Farmers threaten to 'gherao' UP Raj Bhavan on to
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A section of farmers protesting against the three central farm laws on Monday threatened to 'gherao' Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23.

Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik in a statement said the agitating farmers would also burn copies of farm legislation on that day.

Malik said the BKU executive committee, in a meeting at Ghazipur-UP gate border, also decided to observe January 18 as Mahila Kisan Divas (Women Farmers' Day) during which the womenfolk of villages would lead the ongoing protest against the government.

Referring to some observations by the Supreme Court during the hearing of a bunch of petitions against the farm laws, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said these remarks by the apex court were a "slap" on the face of the government and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar should resign on moral grounds after these remarks.

