Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT-Science must determine company climate targets, say executives

"People know across the country that we need to do this, but what they need to see now is local plans," Sachs said. Some companies have set their own targets for net zero carbon emissions, but they differ in terms of what is included making it hard for investors to measure progress.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 01:33 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Science must determine company climate targets, say executives

Companies must listen to scientists and align their plans to reach net zero targets with a global pact to fight climate change, executives told a Reuters Next conference on Monday. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to take steps to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5C, compared with pre-industrial levels.

But time is running out and scientists warn that society needs rapid and unprecedented change to curb global warming and avoid catastrophic climate change. "Governments and companies need to be thinking about what the scientists are telling us. COVID-19 teaches us that," Sean Kidney, chief executive of Climate Bonds Initiative, said.

In the United States, the incoming administration includes a "strong team" of leaders, including former Secretary of State John Kerry as climate czar, to help advance new technology and reduce carbon emissions, Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said. But it will also be important for businesses and local leaders to support the shift to clean energy, Sachs said.

And people need to be informed on the approaches, such as wind power and solar power, that are gaining traction in their area and understand how they can help, he added. "People know across the country that we need to do this, but what they need to see now is local plans," Sachs said.

Some companies have set their own targets for net zero carbon emissions, but they differ in terms of what is included making it hard for investors to measure progress. "Setting a 2050 net zero target is easy for a chief executive to do when they know they will be gone by the time it becomes clear whether or not the company has met that target," Nick Stansbury, head of climate solutions at Legal & General Investment Management, said.

"It is key that near returns are demonstrably aligned with net zero targets with well-costed plans on how to get them and clear measures so we can track progress in the near term." CARBON PRICE

Europe's top oil and gas companies, which account for roughly 7% of global crude consumption, have committed to targets that vary in scope and detail. Shell last year set a next zero emission target by 2050 or sooner. It previously had long-term intensity based targets, rather than goals based on absolute emissions cuts.

"A big change over the last few years is (factoring) the risk of the broader carbon footprint of companies," said David Hone, chief climate change advisor at the Anglo-Dutch company. "When you fill a car with petrol (from a Shell garage) they are Shell emissions and that is included in our footprint."

Shell aims to cut the carbon emission footprint from the energy products its sells, an intensity-based measure, by around 65% by 2050, and by around 30% by 2035. At least $1 trillion a year of capital was needed to finance the low-carbon transition and the most powerful tool to enable that was a clear and science-based price on carbon and all greenhouse gas emissions, Kidney said.

Although that has been hard to achieve at a global level, regional carbon markets can play a role in incentivising companies to invest in low or zero carbon technologies and move away from fossil fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guardians of Congo's gorillas unbowed as ambushed colleague is buried

A line of Congolese park rangers raised their guns in salute on Monday as the coffin bearing their colleague Burhani Abdou Surumwe, a 30-year-old father of four, was buried in the black volcanic soil of a Muslim cemetery outside Goma.Abdou ...

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana. Just ...

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Republicans in the U.S. Congress faced growing blowback on Monday from businesses that said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge President-elect Joe Bidens victory. The announcements by Dow Inc...

UK retailers call for police help to enforce mask rules

British retailers called on the police to help enforce the wearing of masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, with two of the biggest supermarkets saying on Monday they would challenge people who were flouting the rules.With infection number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021