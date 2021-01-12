Police detain IYC activists as they try to protest against farm laws near Tomar’s residence
Many other activists were detained and taken to other police stations, Rahul Rao, national media in-charge of IYC, said.The IYC activists who assembled at Kamraj Marg were stopped by police as they tried to march towards Tomars residence on Krishna Menon Marg.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:24 IST
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday said its members were detained by police after they tried to stage a protest near Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's residence here against the Centre's farm laws.
IYC president Srinivas B and many other activists were taken to Connaught Place police station. Many other activists were detained and taken to other police stations, Rahul Rao, national media in-charge of IYC, said.
The IYC activists who assembled at Kamraj Marg were stopped by police as they tried to march towards Tomar's residence on Krishna Menon Marg. Raising slogans against the Modi government, they tried to cross a barricade following which they were detained by police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi launches fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line.
PM Modi inaugurates India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.
PM Modi, other top BJP leaders pay tributes to Jaitley
PM Modi says his govt has worked to unify services to help people;refers to measures like GST, FAStag cards, one nation, one ration card.
Metro service was confined to 5 cities in 2014, now it is available in 18 cities and will be in 25 by 2025: PM Modi.