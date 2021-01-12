Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur becomes 4th State to successfully undertake Urban Local Bodies reforms

Manipur has now joined the three other States namely, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, who have completed this reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:48 IST
Manipur becomes 4th State to successfully undertake Urban Local Bodies reforms
Reforms in the Urban Local Bodies and the urban utility reforms are aimed at financial strengthening of ULBs in the States and to enable them to provide better public health and sanitation services. Image Credit: ANI

Manipur has become the 4th State in the country to successfully undertake "Urban Local Bodies (ULB)" reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance in its letter to the States dated 17th May 2020. Thus, the State has become eligible to mobilise additional financial resources of Rs.75 crore through Open Market Borrowings. Permission for the same was issued by the Department of Expenditure on 11th January 2021. Manipur has now joined the three other States namely, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, who have completed this reform. On completion of Urban Local Bodies reform, these four States have been granted additional borrowing permission of Rs.7,481 crore.

Reforms in the Urban Local Bodies and the urban utility reforms are aimed at financial strengthening of ULBs in the States and to enable them to provide better public health and sanitation services. Economically rejuvenated ULBs will also be able to create good civic infrastructure.

The reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure to achieve these objectives are:

(i) The State will notify (a) floor rates of property tax in ULBs which are in consonance with the prevailing circle rates (i.e. guideline rates for property transactions) and (b) floor rates of user charges in respect of the provision of water supply, drainage and sewerage which reflect current costs/ past inflation.

(ii) The State will put in place a system of periodic increase in floor rates of property tax/ user charges in line with price increases.

In view of the resource required to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India had on 17th May 2020 enhanced the borrowing limit of the States by 2 percent of their Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP). Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the States. The States get permission to raise additional funds equivalent to 0.25 percent of GSDP on completion of reforms in each sector. The four citizen-centric areas identified for reforms were (a) Implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, (b) Ease of doing business reform, (c) Urban Local body/ utility reforms and (d) Power Sector reforms.

So far 10 States have implemented the One Nation One Ration Card System, 7 States have done ease of doing business reforms, and 4 States have done local body reforms. Total additional borrowing permission issued so far to the States who have done the reforms stands at Rs.­­­54,265 crore.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Will ensure unorganised poultry players get insurance:Minister

Amid the poultry sector facingbird flu threat, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister SunilKedar on Tuesday said the government will soon take steps toensure that unorganised players engaged in poultry farming getinsurance cover.Talking to r...

Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia plane

Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a black box from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused ...

Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sa...

Rupee recovers losses, settles 15 paise higher at 73.25 against US dollar

The rupee recouped early losses and provisionally closed 15 paise higher at 73.25 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by weakness in the dollar index and recovery in domestic equities.At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021