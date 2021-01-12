Left Menu
Shripad Naik might be taken to Delhi for treatment if needed: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College after being injured in an accident, might be taken to Delhi for treatment if needed, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:21 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking to media on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College after being injured in an accident, might be taken to Delhi for treatment if needed, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. Singh was here to inquire about the health of his deputy Shripad Naik, who suffered injuries in an accident.

"I had spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to him too. PM had then called me up and expressed his distress. He then asked me to come here (Goa), I was thinking the same. Shripad Naik is stable, doctors siad that he does not seem to be in any danger as of now," Singh told media here. "Doctors have spoken to AIIMS Director (Delhi), a team will come here and consult with the doctors. If needed, he might be taken to Delhi for treatment. It depends on the doctors here," he added.

Naik, Union Minister of State for Defence met an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said Naik is out of danger and in a stable condition.

"All the health parameters of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik are stable and he is undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College," Sawant tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken to Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Naik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

