Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla takes another step on road to launch in India

But efforts have been stymied by a lack of investment in manufacturing and infrastructure such as charging stations. To boost investment, India plans to offer $4.6 billion in incentives to companies setting up advanced battery manufacturing facilities, according to a government proposal seen by Reuters.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:06 IST
Tesla takes another step on road to launch in India
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Tesla Inc has moved a step closer to its launch in India later this year by registering a company in the country, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on Jan. 8 with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, a hub for several global technology companies. The filing shows the Indian unit has three directors including David Feinstein, who is currently a senior executive at Tesla, according to his LinkedIn profile.

India's transport minister Nitin Gadkari told a local newspaper in December the U.S. electric carmaker would start with sales and then might look at assembly and manufacturing. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has tweeted several times in recent years, including as recently as October 2020, about an impending foray into India.

The move comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting the production and use of electric vehicles to reduce the country's oil dependence and cut down on pollution. But efforts have been stymied by a lack of investment in manufacturing and infrastructure such as charging stations.

To boost investment, India plans to offer $4.6 billion in incentives to companies setting up advanced battery manufacturing facilities, according to a government proposal seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Of all COVID-19 vaccine doses ordered 54.72 lakh received till Tuesday afternoon: Centre

The Centre said that 54.72 lakh of the entire stock of COVID-19 vaccine doses ordered so far have been received at designated national and state-level vaccine stores in states and Union Territories till Tuesday afternoon with the coronaviru...

'Misrab' helps youth in Kashmir explore their passion for music

Youth in Kashmir have got an opportunity to explore their talent for music with Misrab, an organisation formed by singers, seeking to give them training in vocal and instrumental music. Bilal Ahmad, chairman of Misrab, said the Valley lacks...

Pawar welcomes SC order to stay implementation of 3 farm laws

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to stay the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions o...

Punjab gets first batch of Covishield

Punjab on Tuesday received its first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 20,450 vials, officials said.Each vial carries 10 doses which will be given to already identified key workers in two doses, 28 days apart.Health Minister Balbir Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021