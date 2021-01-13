Left Menu
13-01-2021
Optilan opens new engineering hub in India

Communications and security systems integrator Optilan has announced the opening of a new engineering hub in India.

The new engineering hub would be integral to driving Optilan's innovative approach to service solution and project delivery, the company said in a statement.

Optilan announces ''the official opening of its new office in Mumbai, India,'' it said.

The company is one the UK's major communications specialists for the energy, power, rail, and infrastructure sectors, and is involved in key UK infrastructure projects such as Crossrail and major international energy infrastructure works, including the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline. ''Optilan's new Indian engineering hub will serve as a primary centre for driving cutting edge innovation. The decision to open the engineering hub is testament to Optilan's growing commitment to invest in India's world class engineering talent, as part of its mission to create security, safety, and communications related solutions that can have a genuinely global impact,'' the release said.

The new office has employees from diverse disciplines, with a focus on the provision of skilled services to support the rest of the Optilan Group as part of a seamless international operation. Bill Bayliss, Chief Executive Officer at Optilan, said, ''The decision to set up the engineering hub in India was more than justified, given it is home to some of the world's most exceptional engineering talent''. The new office complements Optilan's existing offices in the UK, UAE, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, it added.

