Left Menu
Development News Edition

No AIR station being closed anywhere in any state: Prasar Bharati

Prasar Bharati has further stated that no AIR station is being downgraded or converted anywhere in any state or union territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:35 IST
No AIR station being closed anywhere in any state: Prasar Bharati
Taking a serious note of the false reporting and fake news claiming closure of AIR stations by various media outlets across India, Prasar Bharati has made it clear that these reports are baseless and factually incorrect. Image Credit: ANI

Prasar Bharati has today clarified that no AIR station is being closed anywhere in any state.

Taking a serious note of the false reporting and fake news claiming closure of AIR stations by various media outlets across India, Prasar Bharati has made it clear that these reports are baseless and factually incorrect.

Prasar Bharati has further stated that no AIR station is being downgraded or converted anywhere in any state or union territory. Also, all AIR stations will continue to originate local programming in line with linguistic, socio-cultural and demographic diversity furthering the mission of AIR to nurture local talent.

Prasar Bharati has further announced that it is moving ahead with its plans to strengthen the Akashvani, All India Radio, AIR Network with several key projects ready for implementation during 2021-2022, expanding its network with more than hundred new FM radio transmitters across India.

The AIR Network comprising of few hundreds of stations and several hundreds of radio transmitters is one of the world's largest public service broadcasting networks that operates in multiple modes – Terrestrial analogue radio (FM, MW, SW), Satellite DTH Radio (DD Free Dish DTH), Internet Radio (NewsOnAir App on iOS/Android).

With 48 Satellite Radio channels available on DD FreeDish DTH Service, local and regional voices on radio stations from across India now have a nation-wide platform to make themselves heard.

Furthermore, around 200 live radio streams on the NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati have given "Vocal for Local" a new global meaning with more than 2.5 million users accessing these 200+ live radio streams from different countries across the world with over 300 million views during 2020.

Prasar Bharati is also moving ahead with its plans to introduce Digital Terrestrial Radio in India. Select AIR channels are already available through Digital DRM technology to the listeners in many cities/regions on an experimental basis. Listeners in these cities/regions can experience the power of Digital Radio through a choice of multiple radio channels available on a single radio frequency in digital mode. Specialised Digital Radio Services of Akashvani available on DRM transmitters include AIR News 24x7 dedicated to news and current affairs, AIR Raagam 24x7 dedicated to classical music apart from local/regional radio services and Live Sports.

Prasar Bharati is also in an advanced stage of testing Digital Technology options for FM Radio and a standard for the same will be finalised soon to herald the rollout of Digital FM Radio in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia sees new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 11,278 new coronavirus infections and 306 additional deaths, a new record for daily cases and fatalities, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.The new data brought total infections to 858,043 and de...

Chandrababu Naidu burns Andhra govt orders on farmers in Bhogi bonfire

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday burnt the state government orders issued over farmers in Bhogi bonfire at Paritala in Krishna district. Naidu, along with the peop...

CM award for over 3,000 uniformed services personnel

As many as 3,186 police and otheruniformed services personnel will be presented the Tamil NaduChief Ministers Medals on the occasion of Pongal inrecognition of their outstanding devotion to duty, thegovernment said on Wednesday.The Tamil Na...

Whatsapp-Not Safe! Udgam and Zebar School Shifts to Microsoft Kaizala App

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, January 13 ANINewsVoir The new WhatsApp privacy policy has irked many individuals and corporates who rely heavily on this popular messaging platform for internal communications. Worried over the user data security, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021