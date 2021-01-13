ReNew Power's Gift Warmth campaign extends to 6 states across India

50,000 Blankets to be distributed across Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and MPGURGAON, India, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Power, India's largest renewable energy company today announced that the 6th edition of its Gift Warmth campaign is going to cover 6 states across India. Under this campaign, ReNew Power is distributing 50,000 blankets across Delhi- NCR, UP, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and MP.

The Gift Warmth initiative began in 2015 as an effort to help the needy combat harsh winters and over the past five years has seen distribution of 90,000 blankets across the country. In its current edition, which is the largest in its scope and reach, ReNew Power will work with district administrations across several key districts in the states to reach out to those sections of society which are most vulnerable to cold weather.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer at ReNew Power said, ''Gift Warmth is a humble bid to bring about a little comfort to those suffering from harsh and long winters, mostly in northern and central parts of India. Our aim is that no one in India should suffer due to cold weather and towards this, we distribute blankets to needy individuals who do not have the means to fight the cold.''ReNew Power aims to reach 1 million people through this initiative in the next 5 years and is looking to adopt a collaborative approach to reach this objective. The program is open to contributions from individuals and organization who may do so by logging on to www.icharity.inAbout ReNew PowerReNew Power Private Limited is India's largest renewable energy IPP (Independent Power Producer) in terms of total energy generation capacity. As of September 2020, ReNew had a total capacity exceeding 10.3 GW of wind and solar power assets across the country, including commissioned and under development projects. It develops, builds, owns and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. ReNew has a strong track record of organic and inorganic growth. ReNews' broad base of equity investors include Goldman Sachs, JERA, ADIA, CPPIB, and GEF SACEF India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)