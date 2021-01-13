Left Menu
Development News Edition

China pushes technical solutions in race to meet climate goals

Senior officials have also backed "nature-based solutions" aimed at tackling the causes of climate change, including reforestration and wetland restoration programmes. In the new guidelines, the MEE said it would promote the construction of large-scale carbon capture, utilisation and storage demonstration projects.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:35 IST
China pushes technical solutions in race to meet climate goals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China will promote large-scale carbon capture projects and track methane emissions from coal and oil and gas extraction, as part of its contribution to global efforts to limit temperature rises, the environment ministry said on Wednesday. President Xi Jinping promised last year that China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, would bring emissions to a peak before 2030 and become "carbon neutral" by 2060.

In new policy guidelines, China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) vowed to make climate action a performance indicator for government officials. It also said controlling carbon emissions would be at the heart of a coordinated programme to protect and restore the country's environment, which has been damaged by decades of breakneck industrial growth.

Since Xi disclosed China's carbon neutrality goal to the United Nations in September last year, scholars at home and abroad have said China would need to deploy technologies that capture greenhouse gas released during the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels. Senior officials have also backed "nature-based solutions" aimed at tackling the causes of climate change, including reforestration and wetland restoration programmes.

In the new guidelines, the MEE said it would promote the construction of large-scale carbon capture, utilisation and storage demonstration projects. China has several carbon capture projects in operation, but none has been economically viable. The MEE also said it would deploy advanced satellite technology to track land use changes, another major cause of greenhouse gas emissions, and encourage industries such as steel, power generation and chemicals to formulate their own plans to bring emissions to a peak.

As China gets closer to launching the first phase of its repeatedly delayed nationwide emissions trading scheme, the MEE also vowed to make full use of market mechanisms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against three in murder case of Hindu Takht leader in Ludhiana in 2017

The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against three persons in relation to the killing of Hindu leader Amit Sharma in Ludhiana in 2017, terming it as an act of terrorism. The NIA alleged that the killing was a consp...

Delhi govt allows schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from Jan 18

The Delhi government has allowed all schools outside COVID-19 containment zones here to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of board exams, officials of the Directorate of Education said on Wednesday.However, it made clear ...

NHAI inks pact with IRTE, IDC to promote road safety

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Wednesday said it has inked a tripartite pact with IRTE and IDC to promote road safety and collaborate in the areas of traffic management.Under the partnership, IRTE will support NHAI to impr...

Sudan says Ethiopian military aircraft crossed its border

An Ethiopian military aircraft crossed the Sudanese-Ethiopian border in a dangerous and unjustified escalation, Sudans foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The incident could have dangerous consequences, and cause more tension in the border ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021