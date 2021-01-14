Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disruption in Republic Day celebrations will send wrong message to world, says MoS Agriculture

Any disruption or obstruction in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will send a wrong message to the world, said Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:43 IST
Disruption in Republic Day celebrations will send wrong message to world, says MoS Agriculture
MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Any disruption or obstruction in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will send a wrong message to the world, said Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Thursday. Reacting to the proposed tractor rally planned by farmers on Republic Day to protest against the three agricultural laws, Choudhary said any disruption or obstruction in the Republic Day celebrations will send a wrong message to the world.

"The agitating farmers should take back their decision regarding the proposed rally," Choudhary told ANI. Choudhary urged the agitating farmers to trust the Supreme Court-mandated committee.

"The committee formed by the SC in the matter will make unbiased decisions and farmers can put their issues in front of them so that the court can announce the verdict in the matter as soon as possible," he said adding that the agitating farmers must also think about the farmers who are supporting the new farm laws. Responding to the recent tweet of Rahul Gandhi, in which he has slammed the Union government regarding the ongoing farmers' agitation, the Union Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi is just politicising the matter and the farmers' union must understand that they are being provoked by Congress."

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu. "Harvest season is a time of joy and celebrations. Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu, Bhogi and Uttarayan! Special prayers & wishes for our Kisan-Mazdoors who are fighting for their rights against powerful forces," his tweet read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat

New Delhi, Jan 14 PTI All three municipal corporations in Delhi on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat after samples taken from markets tested negative for bird flu, officials said.East Delh...

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 64804.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48815.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49011.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 140...

Russia's prison authority to seek Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest before court hearing - RIA

Russias prison authority said on Thursday it would seek to arrest Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before a court hearing he is due to attend once he returns to Russia, the RIA news agency reported.Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vlad...

Newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group Jerry Mabena congratulated

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has congratulated the newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group TTG, Jerry Mabena and wished him success in their new venture.Mabena and his team successfully concluded a deal in which they acquire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021