Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia says spots Chinese research vessel in its waters, tracker off

The Xiang Yang Hong 03 exited Indonesia's exclusive economic zone late on Wednesday. Indonesian security officials have closely watched activities of Chinese vessels around the archipelago, amid wider tensions in the region and concern about Beijing's militarisation and the conduct of its coastguard and fishing fleet.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:35 IST
Indonesia says spots Chinese research vessel in its waters, tracker off
Representative image

A Chinese research vessel has been identified in the waters of Indonesia with its tracking system turned off, authorities said on Thursday, amid concerns in the region about Beijing's maritime conduct.

Colonel Wisnu Pramandita, spokesman of Indonesia's maritime security agency, known as Bakamla, in a statement said authorities suspected the vessel was conducting unauthorised activities in the Sunda Strait after its automatic identification system (AIS) had been switched off three times. The Xiang Yang Hong 03 exited Indonesia's exclusive economic zone late on Wednesday.

Indonesian security officials have closely watched activities of Chinese vessels around the archipelago, amid wider tensions in the region and concern about Beijing's militarisation and the conduct of its coastguard and fishing fleet. The incident follows the recent discovery of an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) by a local fisherman off Indonesia's Sulawesi island last month, sparking concern about a potential security breach.

Analysts said the AUV may have been made in China. The navy is still investigating its origins. It was not immediately clear if there was a connection between the research vessel and the AUV, Bakalma's spokesman told Reuters.

The Xiang Yang Hong 03 during radio communication told Indonesia authorities its AIS had malfunctioned, Bakalma said. The vessel was spotted during operations to recover the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday with 62 people on board.

The Chinese embassy in Jakarta was not immediately available for comment on the vessel, while a spokesman for Indonesia's foreign ministry said he was not aware of permission being granted for any maritime research activities. The Indonesian archipelago straddles strategically important sea lanes used for trade, with its waters also home to rich fishing grounds and important energy reserves.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat

New Delhi, Jan 14 PTI All three municipal corporations in Delhi on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat after samples taken from markets tested negative for bird flu, officials said.East Delh...

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 64804.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48815.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49011.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 140...

Russia's prison authority to seek Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest before court hearing - RIA

Russias prison authority said on Thursday it would seek to arrest Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before a court hearing he is due to attend once he returns to Russia, the RIA news agency reported.Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vlad...

Newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group Jerry Mabena congratulated

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has congratulated the newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group TTG, Jerry Mabena and wished him success in their new venture.Mabena and his team successfully concluded a deal in which they acquire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021