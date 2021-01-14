UK looking at compensation for fishing industry, says PM's spokesman

UK looking at compensation for fishing industry, says PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:25 IST
Britain's government is looking to compensate those in the fishing industry which have been impacted by post-Brexit trade changes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday, describing the problems as temporary. "We have said that we are looking to compensate the fishing industry given that they faced temporary issues and we accept that this may have been through no fault of their own," the spokesman told reporters.
"We are working with the fishing industry on this, to alleviate and compensate them for some of the short-term issues they have faced."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- post-Brexit
- Britain
- Johnson
- Boris
ALSO READ
EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK - (A)
UK lawmakers approve post-Brexit partnership agreement with European Union by 521-73 vote
Eurotunnel boss confident of averting post-Brexit border chaos
Britons flying home to Spain caught in post-Brexit red tape
France's Macron says post-Brexit Britain remains our friend