Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine minister says IMF concerned by plan to regulate gas prices

Ukraine's finance minister said on Thursday that the International Monetary Fund was concerned about the government's plan to regulate household gas prices, although the Fund has not officially commented on the plan. Such a plan would not help Ukraine start its currently stalled $5 billion loan programme with the IMF, Serhiy Marchenko said in a live interview on Ukrainian Radio NV.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:31 IST
Ukraine minister says IMF concerned by plan to regulate gas prices

Ukraine's finance minister said on Thursday that the International Monetary Fund was concerned about the government's plan to regulate household gas prices, although the Fund has not officially commented on the plan.

Such a plan would not help Ukraine start its currently stalled $5 billion loan programme with the IMF, Serhiy Marchenko said in a live interview on Ukrainian Radio NV. "Our partners know about it. They are concerned that we are revising some of our earlier commitments," Marchenko said.

IMF officials could not immediately be reached for comment. Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday the government would introduce state regulation and set a uniform gas price of 6.99 hryvnia ($0.25) per cubic metre during the country's coronavirus lockdown or throughout winter, to avoid a jump in energy bills that have already led to protests across the country.

The price of gas in Ukraine has long been a political issue, and opposition parties regularly use energy price hikes as a reason to protest against the government. The government says gas prices took off last month and in January, with gas companies supplying the public at prices often exceeding 10 hryvnias ($0.36) per cubic meter.

"We have an obligation in the memorandum on the launching of market mechanisms in the natural gas market... These are clear commitments and they must be adhered to," Marchenko said. "Now the issue is to convince our partners that this step can be part of a mechanism or a temporary solution".

The Prime Minister said later on Thursday that the government had had a constructive discussion with the IMF regarding gas prices. "It's critical to find a compromise that will protect people and help the gas market develop," Shmygal wrote on Twitter.

Last June, the IMF approved the $5 billion loan programme and disbursed the first tranche of $2.1 billion to help the Ukrainian economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Further loans have been frozen due to the slow pace of reforms in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to start vaccinating Jan 20, as UK bars travelers over new virus variant

Brazil aims to begin nationwide COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 20, the head of the national mayors association said on Thursday, as Britain banned arrivals from the country over fears of a new homegrown coronavirus variant. President Jair Bo...

Texas woman charged with taking girl abroad for FGM in landmark U.S. case

By Emma Batha Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Texas woman has been charged with taking a girl abroad to undergo female genital mutilation FGM in the first such case in the United States, the justice department said.News of the indictm...

Kathleen Heddle, Canadian Olympic rowing champ, dies at 55

Kathleen Heddle, a three-time Olympic rowing champion for Canada, has died. She was 55.She died Monday at home in Vancouver, Rowing Canada said Wednesday in a statement on behalf of her family. Heddle had breast and lymph-node cancer follow...

Colombia's health minister calls for confidence in vaccine as ICU numbers rise

Colombians should have confidence in coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, as intensive care unit occupation levels in the countrys three biggest cities exceed 90. Colombia hopes to vaccinate some 34 million ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021