Jallikattu competition underway in Tamil Nadu

Traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' competition is underway on Friday in Palamedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The event in the state started on Thursday.

As per COVID-19 rules, the number of players in an event should not exceed more than 150 and they need to have COVID-19 negative certificates to participate in the event. In 2014, Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu after People for Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a plea but it was lifted in 2017 after protests from the people of Tamil Nadu, claiming the event is a crucial part of their culture. (ANI)

