Jallikattu competition underway in Tamil Nadu
Traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' competition is underway on Friday in Palamedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu.ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-01-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:24 IST
Traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' competition is underway on Friday in Palamedu area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The event in the state started on Thursday.
As per COVID-19 rules, the number of players in an event should not exceed more than 150 and they need to have COVID-19 negative certificates to participate in the event. In 2014, Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu after People for Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a plea but it was lifted in 2017 after protests from the people of Tamil Nadu, claiming the event is a crucial part of their culture. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jallikattu
- Supreme Court
- Madurai
- Tamil
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Trump makes 2nd request to Supreme Court over Wisconsin loss
Supreme Court refuses to stay anti-conversion laws in UP, Uttarakhand
We welcome Supreme Court judgement giving go-ahead to Central Vista project: Puri
Pakistan's Supreme Court orders reconstruction of vandalised Hindu temple
Pakistan's Supreme Court orders reconstruction of vandalised Hindu temple