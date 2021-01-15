Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted 3 Houthi drones

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted 3 Houthi dronesReuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:52 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed three explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards Saudi Arabia, state television reported.
The coalition said the drones were launched from Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, state TV said, citing the coalition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Saudi Arabia
- Houthis
- Saudi
- Houthi
ALSO READ
Twenty-two killed in attack on Aden airport after new Yemen cabinet lands
Blast at Aden airport kills 25, wounds 110: Yemeni officials
UN Chief condemns 'deplorable' attack on airport in Yemen
Iraq condemns Aden Airport attack, offers condolences to Yemen
Yemeni PM accuses rebels, Iran of deadly Aden airport blast