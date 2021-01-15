Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted 3 Houthi drones

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed three explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards Saudi Arabia, state television reported.

The coalition said the drones were launched from Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, state TV said, citing the coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)