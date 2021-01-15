Left Menu
Rajnath Singh reviews preparation for Aero India 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparation for Aero India -2021 during the apex committee meeting on Friday in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:30 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparation for Aero India -2021 during the apex committee meeting on Friday in Bengaluru. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement that Aero India 2021 is now being conducted as a business event from February 3 to 5. This three-day event is unique as it will be the World's first Hybrid exhibition wherein the Business element of the event will be both physical as well as virtual.

During the meeting, Defence Minister emphasised on the safe conduct of the event and making it inclusive for the world A&D industry. He said that the hybrid model of Aero India-21 should be the template for the world to emulate the conduct of Business in the new normal till the concerns of the pandemic are addressed. "Aero India-21 is now being held simultaneously as a Physical Exhibition and a Virtual Exhibition with Stalls being provided in both the physical and virtual realms which will result in greater engagement and the exhibitors will experience a greater outreach catering to those who could not join the event physically," MoD said.

The Defence Minister noted that the attendees joining the event virtually could participate in Seminars, interact with the exhibitors and representatives, hold B2B meetings and could also view the product details and supporting videos. "Aero India being one of the Major International Aerospace and defence (A&D) exhibitions, requires active participation, shared responsibility and synchronised efforts at all levels. Towards defining the roles and responsibilities, an MoU was signed on the margins of the meeting between Government of India and Government of Karnataka," the MoD added.

The theme of the event is "Runway to a Billion Opportunities", in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat. The indigenous technological and logistic prowess will be at the fore and the event will embolden our Aerospace and Defence industry, Start-ups, MSMEs to forge partnerships with Foreign OEMs who are also keen to attend, the ministry said.

The meeting was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary of Karnataka P. Ravi Kumar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and other senior officials. Defence Minister also launched the Aero India-21 mobile application today which will be the handy interactive interface for all issues related to the event and promises to provide a hassle-free entry to the venue.

The defense ministry said that 576 exhibitors and 35 plus foreign delegations have registered thus far with the event being a complete sellout, reposing their faith in the Ministry of Defence to further their A&D Business interests. (ANI)

