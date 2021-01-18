Left Menu
ITBP helps children in red zone area, starts 'smart' classes in Chhattisgarh

With an aim to educate children in red zone area, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has taken an initiative to organise the smart classes for local school students in Naxal affected Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 09:00 IST
ITBP has taken an initiative to organise smart classes for local school students in Chhattisgarh.. Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to educate children in red zone area, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has taken an initiative to organise the smart classes for local school students in Naxal affected Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district. "In another initiative taken by the ITBP in Naxal affected Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, the Force has started organising internet-based classes for local schoolchildren," ITBP said.

"The classes have been started for remotely located village children in Naxalism infested area Hadeli and adjoining peripheral villages in District Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh. These classes are organised by ITBP jawans of 41st Battalion of the Force only to enhance the student's knowledge taking the help of audio online visuals. The classes are also taken with the help of electronic equipment such as computers and projectors," the force said a statement. These evening classes are taken by ITBP personnel who are graduate and have experience and knowledge to organise such classes.

Apart from this, various online learning videos on YouTube and e-learning websites are being used to teach the students by giving them enough opportunities to learn and practice. Some 50 students are being benefitted from the initiative.

ITBP said that these classes are organised through internet connection of jawans, as the mobile signal is weak in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

