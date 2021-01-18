Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian arrested with 530 grams hashish in Delhi

A Nigerian national, Chibueze Agbon, on Monday has been arrested allegedly for carrying 530 grams of hashish near Hauz Khas metro station in the national capital, according to the Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:41 IST
Nigerian arrested with 530 grams hashish in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Nigerian national, Chibueze Agbon, on Monday has been arrested allegedly for carrying 530 grams of hashish near Hauz Khas metro station in the national capital, according to the Delhi Police. The approximate cost of the recovered hashish is Rs 2,92,988.

Subsequently, a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed along with the hashish, it added. The accused came to India in 2019 on a tourist visa of 3 months and since then he has been living in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine manufacturing is lumpy, supply not as good as hoped, UK says

Britains vaccine rollout is limited by a lumpy manufacturing process with production changes by Pfizer and a delay by AstraZeneca that could lead to brief supply disruption, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday. The Unit...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares sink as virus fears offset recovery hopes

Global stock markets sank on Monday as soaring COVID-19 cases offset investor hopes of a quick economic recovery, while the Chinese economy posted a better-than-expected rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020.European stocks as measured by t...

Samsung heir Lee returns to familiar prison after ruling

After a judge handed down a 30-month sentence for bribery and other charges, Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee returned to the same prison where he spent a year in 2017-2018. The imprisonment of the leader of a global tech giant ...

China reports more than 100 new COVID cases as New Year holiday exodus looms

China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with rising infections in the northeast fuelling concerns of another national wave when hundreds of millions travel for the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. Tough...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021