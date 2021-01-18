Nigerian arrested with 530 grams hashish in Delhi
A Nigerian national, Chibueze Agbon, on Monday has been arrested allegedly for carrying 530 grams of hashish near Hauz Khas metro station in the national capital, according to the Delhi Police.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:41 IST
A Nigerian national, Chibueze Agbon, on Monday has been arrested allegedly for carrying 530 grams of hashish near Hauz Khas metro station in the national capital, according to the Delhi Police. The approximate cost of the recovered hashish is Rs 2,92,988.
Subsequently, a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed along with the hashish, it added. The accused came to India in 2019 on a tourist visa of 3 months and since then he has been living in the national capital.
