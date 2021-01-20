Karnataka farmers face tough times due to sharp fall in ginger prices

Left Menu
Farmers across Karnataka's Hassan, Kodagu and Chickamagaluru districts are facing tough times as the price of Ginger has fallen substantially.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:47 IST
Karnataka farmers face tough time due to sharp fall in ginger prices . Image Credit: ANI

Farmers across Karnataka's Hassan, Kodagu and Chickamagaluru districts are facing tough times as the price of Ginger has fallen substantially. These districts are known for the production of ginger and coffee - the main commercial crops on which a large number of families are dependent.

While untimely rains have caused huge losses to the coffee growers in the three districts in the Malnad region, falling ginger prices have worsened the situation of the farmers. "I was working as a tailor, my earnings were sufficient to manage my family and I had some savings. But I decided to take up ginger plantation expecting good returns because the price range was around 3000 to 4000 in the beginning. But later the prices unexpectedly dropped. I'm now in trouble and I have to bear huge losses", said Shivakumar, a tailor-turned-farmer.

By the end of October-November, the price of ginger was around 2500 to 3000 but it has dropped to Rs 700-800 per 60 kg. Many farmers in these districts started growing ginger in place of paddy, vegetables and areca nuts expecting to get better prices for their produce, but the drop in ginger prices has forced them to let their crop rot in the fields. (ANI)

